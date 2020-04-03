Wells Fargo & Co Trims Dell (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $57.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.62.
Shares of DELL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,617 shares of company stock worth $15,764,646. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Dell by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
