Wells Fargo & Co Trims Dell (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $57.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of DELL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,617 shares of company stock worth $15,764,646. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Dell by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.