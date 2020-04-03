Wells Fargo & Co Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $316.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $335.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Shares of DPZ traded down $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $328.23. 562,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,565. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

