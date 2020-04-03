Wells Fargo & Co Trims Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Target Price to $18.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,812,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

