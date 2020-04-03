Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,760,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

