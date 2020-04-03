Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. 4,683,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,013,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

