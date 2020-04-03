X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $20,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XFOR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 58,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XFOR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.