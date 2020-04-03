Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 4,737 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE YUM traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.30. 2,616,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,322. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.