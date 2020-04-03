Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of GLOB traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,648. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

