Zacks: Analysts Expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.86 Million

Brokerages expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) to announce sales of $43.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $181.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $194.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $204.46 million, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $227.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSMT. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 181,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

