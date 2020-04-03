Zacks: Analysts Set $17.25 Target Price for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. MetroCity Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 79.6% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCBS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of MCBS stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $272.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

