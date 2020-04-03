Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.18). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 604,611 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 277,146 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 224,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 174,500 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 114,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,576. Gogo has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

