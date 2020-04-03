Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Golar LNG Partners from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMLP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

