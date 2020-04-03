Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. GasLog reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DNB Markets lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

GLOG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 562,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GasLog by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.