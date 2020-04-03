Zacks: Brokerages Set $14.00 Target Price for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

