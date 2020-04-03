Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Infinera to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $873.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

