Zacks: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.59) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $751,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHAT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $725.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 68.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.72). Sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

