Zacks: Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Unitil’s rating score has improved by 28.6% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $61.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the third quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unitil by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Unitil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Unitil by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 73,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,575. Unitil has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $739.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

