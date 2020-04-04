$0.37 EPS Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,539. The stock has a market cap of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $75.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

