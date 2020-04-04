-$0.41 EPS Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

RRGB traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 726,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,082. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.02. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,610 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

