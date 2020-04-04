$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 85,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $595.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

