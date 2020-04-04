0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Hits $101.04 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $101.04 million and $11.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Koinex and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

