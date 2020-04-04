0xBitcoin Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $514,655.81 and approximately $719,136.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.87 or 0.04736842 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

