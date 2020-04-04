$1.22 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.08. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.