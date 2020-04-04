$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.59. 9,500,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,755. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

