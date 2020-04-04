$707.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $707.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.55 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $679.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,632. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.