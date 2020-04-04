$707.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $707.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.55 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $679.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,632. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

