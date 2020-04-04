$93.23 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post $93.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.88 million to $96.00 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $467.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $883.95 million, with estimates ranging from $741.07 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 496,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

