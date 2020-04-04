ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

ACCYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 275,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,503. ACCOR S A/S has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

