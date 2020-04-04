ADT (NYSE:ADT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADT. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ADT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.53.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ADT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ADT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in ADT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,904 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

