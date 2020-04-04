Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.73.

AAP stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. 1,148,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

