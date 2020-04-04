Advanced Technology Coin Hits One Day Volume of $151.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $34,676.44 and $151.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,435,635 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

