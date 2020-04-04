Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Receives C$23.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.45 on Monday, reaching C$11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 308,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,306. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$21.83. The company has a market cap of $738.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.34.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.60%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

