Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.
Shares of ADC traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 663,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,757. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.
Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.