Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 663,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,757. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.