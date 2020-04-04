Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$467,290.22.

AC stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.55. 6,856,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.83. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.2343352 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

