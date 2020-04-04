Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Receives $240.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.11. 9,478,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,169,340. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

