Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.20. 1,449,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.65. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Align Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Align Technology by 21.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

