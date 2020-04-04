Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALGN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.83.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.20. 1,449,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,040. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.