AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AB. Cfra increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:AB traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,965. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $88,355.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein purchased 15,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

