American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

