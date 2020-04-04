American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,571,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13,994.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 1,314,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

