American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,571,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

