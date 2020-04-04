American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIG. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 9,571,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,204,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

