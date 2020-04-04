Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) PT Lowered to $77.00

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

AMSF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 119,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,768. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amerisafe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amerisafe by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Amerisafe by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 1,476.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Amerisafe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

