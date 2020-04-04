AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from Pharmaceutical segment and World Courier business, which have been generating huge profits for quite some time. Its specialty distribution business also continues to contribute significantly to the top line. Strong fiscal 2020 outlook instills investor optimism in the stock. AmerisourceBergen outperformed the industry in a year’s time. AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal first quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Meanwhile, the company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space and economic stagnation amid coronavirus outbreak add to woes.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Shares of ABC traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. 1,517,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock worth $5,253,810. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

