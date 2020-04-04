AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.89.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. 1,517,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,745. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.