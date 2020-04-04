AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from Pharmaceutical segment and World Courier business, which have been generating huge profits for quite some time. Its specialty distribution business also continues to contribute significantly to the top line. Strong fiscal 2020 outlook instills investor optimism in the stock. AmerisourceBergen outperformed the industry in a year’s time. AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal first quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Meanwhile, the company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space and economic stagnation amid coronavirus outbreak add to woes.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

ABC stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,763 shares of company stock worth $5,253,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

