Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $65,531.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,593.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,723. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. 220,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $683.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

