Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.81.

APH traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. 2,111,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

