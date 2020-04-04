Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Hits $4.05 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $456,349.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00017779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.45 or 0.04760786 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 10,388,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,334,262 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.