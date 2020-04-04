Analysts Anticipate EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.18. EQM Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.43. 1,581,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

