Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $29.61. 28,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.35. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

